The PGA Tour on Wednesday announced the nominees for the 2018-19 Player and Rookie of the Year Awards.

The nominees were finalized by the Tour's Player Directors and members of its Player Advisor Council.

Although four players are up for the Nicklaus Award — Brooks Koepka, Matt Kuchar, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele — it's a two-man race for POY honors between Koepka and McIlroy.

Koepka, the world No. 1, won three times, claimed his fourth career major at the PGA, and finished runner-up at the Masters and U.S. Open.

McIlroy, meanwhile, also racked up three victories, including The Players and season-ending Tour Championship, and walked away from East Lake with both the FedExCup and Vardon Trophy.

Kuchar and Schauffele, to their credit, were both two-time winners with eight and six top-10 finishes, respectively.

In the mix for the newly christened Arnold Palmer Award are rookies Cameron Champ, Sungjae Im, Adam Long, Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff.

Champ took the Sanderson Farms Championship and Long the Desert Classic as both players advanced to the second stage of the FedExCup Playoffs, the BMW Championship.

Morikawa and Wolff both turned pro after the completion of their collegiate seasons and quickly wrapped up full-time Tour status with wins at the Barracuda Championship and 3M Open.

The only nominee without a victory, Im was the only rookie to advance to East Lake, finishing 19th in the FedExCup standings at the conclusion a 35-start season featuring seven top-10s and 16 top-25s.

PGA Tour players who played in at least 15 events are eligible to vote, with the window to do so extending through 5 p.m. ET on Sept. 6.