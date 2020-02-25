Brooks Koepka recently received the GQ treatment, as he was the subject of a lengthy feature story that appeared online Tuesday.

Though there weren’t many revelations golf-wise – other than Koepka saying he doesn’t “need any more” golf friends – it was revealed that he played with President Donald Trump over the holidays for the first time. Rounding out the foursome at Trump’s course in West Palm Beach, Florida, were Koepka’s brother, Chase, and father, Bob.

“I mean, we had a blast,” Koepka told GQ. “It was nice to have my family there, my dad, my brother. Anytime it’s with a president, it’s pretty cool. I don’t care what your political beliefs are, it’s the president of the United States. It’s an honor that he even wanted to play with me.”

Koepka told GQ that he’s met four of the five living presidents, and that spending time with then-president Barack Obama at the Floridian Golf Club was one of the “top five highlights of my life so far.”

“I respect the office, I don’t care who it is,” he told GQ. “Still probably the most powerful man in the entire world. It’s a respect thing. That’s what I don’t understand about the teams that don’t go to the White House. It’s still ... like, if I see an older man, it’s ‘Yes, sir’ or ‘mister.’ It wouldn’t be like, Hey, Jack, what’s up? It’s like, Hey, Mr. Nicklaus, how are you? Out of respect. Doesn’t matter who it is.”

Koepka is one of several top men’s players who have played at least one round with Trump, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson.