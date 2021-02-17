Brooks Koepka says he broke clubs before his breakthrough win in Phoenix

LOS ANGELES – Brooks Koepka’s struggles with injury and poor play the last year or so have been well documented but rarely, if ever, did that frustration boil over on the course.

That’s not to say there weren’t fits of anger elsewhere.

Koepka, who won the Waste Management Phoenix Open in his most recent start, had missed three consecutive cuts, culminating at the Farmers Insurance Open, where rounds of 72-76 led to a short week and the demise of some clubs.

“I snapped two sets of irons after playing [the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December] and then after Torrey, and I don't really do that,” Koepka said Wednesday at the Genesis Invitational.

Unlike some players, Koepka waited until he was away from the course to take out his anger. “It was in the living room," he said. "I walked right into the house and just [snap] right over the knee.”

Koepka isn’t prone to outburst on the course and he went on to explain that his recent struggles simply got the best of him.

“It's not a common ritual and I'm not one to break clubs or do anything,” he said. “Just frustration. I'll be honest, I didn't even come out of my room on Saturday at the house we rented. I don't think I came out of the room for about 30 hours or so, I was so mad at myself, didn't want to talk to anybody.”

