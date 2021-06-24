Brooks Koepka says he's 'awful the week after a major,' but that's not always the case

CROMWELL, Conn. – After Brooks Koepka finished the first round of the Travelers Championship, shooting 1-under 69, he lamented his post-major performance.

"Yeah, I'm awful the week after a major, especially U.S. Open, because it takes so much out of you," said Koepka, who tied for fourth at Torrey Pines. "But still should have played better. No excuse. I mean, I'm kind of tired. I am going to enjoy getting to bed tonight."

Yes, there have been times when Koepka has fallen flat the week after a major, but he has had some success, including a win.

Here are his results when he’s played the week after a major championship:

MC: 2020 Wyndham Championship (after PGA)

Win: 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational (after Open)

T-57: 2019 Travelers Championship (after U.S. Open)

MC: 2018 RBC Canadian Open (after Open)

T-19: 2018 Travelers Championship (after U.S. Open)

T-9: 2016 Travelers Championship (after PGA)

T-6: 2015 Wyndham Championship (after PGA)

T-18: 2015 RBC Canadian Open (after Open)

T-38: 2014 Wyndham Championship (after PGA)

T-51: 2014 Travelers Championship (after U.S. Open)

Koepka is currently tied for 45th and six shots off the lead. He was also six shots back after the first round when he won in Memphis two years ago.

"Yeah, just play good tomorrow and be fine," he said.