AUGUSTA, Ga. – One of the game’s most passionate players when it comes to fitness hasn’t been in the gym in three weeks. Although this normally wouldn’t be news, in Brooks Koepka’s case it has drawn attention.

Koepka, who is playing the Masters for the first time since winning three of the last seven majors, revealed on Tuesday that he’s been in recovery mode since The Players.

“We did a bunch of tests,” he said. “This will be more of a relaxing week, recovery week for me. Taking three weeks off has been nice. Finally feel like I've got some energy back. I need to take care of myself if I want to actually play this game for a long time.”

83rd Masters Tournament: Tee times | Full coverage

Koepka went on to explain that his energy issues were the result of an intense diet that limited him to 1,800 calories a day but he added that his health has improved in recent weeks and that he doesn’t expect any lingering issues.

“I wanted to do it and try to lose some weight, and maybe went about it a little too aggressively for just a long period of time and the intensity of what I was doing,” he said.

Koepka said at The Players that he’d lost 24 pounds since November and added that he was about 10 to 12 yards shorter off the tee because of the weight loss. He didn’t reveal why he lost the weight, telling reporters, “you’ll see.”