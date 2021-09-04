Brooks Koepka WDs from Tour Championship with a left wrist injury

ATLANTA – Brooks Koepka withdrew from the Tour Championship with a left wrist injury midway through his third round at East Lake.

Koepka was 3 over for the day through 12 holes when he withdrew and 18 shots behind front-runner Patrick Cantlay.

“[It’s the] same wrist I had issues with back in '17, '18, so just making sure it's all good,” Koepka told a Tour official.

The eight-time PGA Tour winner injured his left wrist in December 2018 and missed nearly four months in 2019 with a partially torn tendon in the same wrist. He missed extended time last year with hip and knee issues and withdrew from this year’s Players Championship with a strained right knee.

After starting the Tour Championship 20th on the FedExCup points list Koepka will finish the year 30th on the final list, which is a $110,000 difference in bonus winnings.

Although the Tour Championship is the final event of the PGA Tour season, Koepka is scheduled to make his next start in just 10 days at the Ryder Cup as an auto-qualifier for Team USA.