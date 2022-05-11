Brooks Koepka withdraws from AT&T Byron Nelson; no reason given

Brooks Koepka’s PGA Championship tune-up ended before it began.

Koepka withdrew from the AT&T Byron Nelson early Wednesday morning, with no reason given. He was replaced in the field by Satoshi Kodaira.

Koepka’s withdrawal puts into question his readiness for the PGA Championship, which he won in both 2018 and ’19. His manager did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The four-time major winner hasn’t played since the Masters, where he uncharacteristically missed the cut. He had finished inside the top 10 in each of his past three major championships prior to the early exit at Augusta National.

After suffering a variety of injuries over the past few years, Koepka said in March that this was the healthiest he’s been in years. Recently he has has battled issues with both knees, and he also suffered a partially torn labrum in his left hip in 2020 but opted against surgery.

Koepka has had an uneven year, posting three top-12s but also missing four cuts. He ranks 67th in FedExCup points and has tailed off in nearly every major statistical category. This season he is ranked 108th in strokes gained: tee to green; his previous worst rank in that statistic was 42nd.