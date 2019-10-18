Koepka WDs in Korea after reaggravating knee injury

Getty Images

Brooks Koepka withdrew before the start of the third round of the CJ Cup because of a knee injury.

This fall the world No. 1 underwent a stem-cell treatment to repair a partially torn patella tendon in his left knee. On Wednesday, Koepka told reporters that his knee “feels good,” but he said in a statement released through the PGA Tour communications department that he reaggravated the injury when he slipped on wet concrete during a second-round 75 Friday in Korea.

Koepka was supposed to play in next week’s inaugural Zozo Championship in Japan, but now, after consulting with his doctor, he’s headed home to South Florida for further testing. He was the defending champion at the CJ Cup.

CJ Cup: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Koepka never revealed his knee issue until earlier this month in Las Vegas. He said that his knee had been bothering him since March, and that it limited his practice sessions and caused him pain every time he leaned down to grab the ball out of the cup.

“Did my rehab, my recovery and there shouldn’t be any issues,” he said earlier this week. “There might be one more round of stem cells before the end of the year, during some off time. But other than that, I feel great. My knee feels good. It’s the first time it’s been feeling consistently good in a while.”

Koepka missed the cut at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and now faces an uncertain rest of the calendar year.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Cut Line: For Brooks, (non-)rivaly with Rory comes down to simple math

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

In this week’s arithmetic-heavy Cut Line, the world No. 1 uses simple math to prove his point while a pair of rule violations lead to some serious (mis)calculations.
Golf Central

Thomas (68), Koepka (69) in early CJ Cup mix

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Tournament headliners Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas each got off to solid starts Thursday at the CJ Cup.

mcilroy_1920_koepka_wgcfedex19_d1.jpg
Golf Central

Koepka: No Rory 'rivalry'; I have all the majors

BY Will Gray  — 

World No. 1 Brooks Koepka downplayed the notion that there is any sort of rivalry between him and reigning FedExCup champ Rory McIlroy.