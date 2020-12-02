Brooks Koepka's early 2021 schedule to include more West Coast starts but not Kapalua (as of now)

Asked to sum up 2020, Brooks Koepka didn’t hesitate.

“Don’t know if I can say that without getting fined,” he said with a laugh Wednesday at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Koepka did go on to give a more nuanced answer, pointing out that “my body wouldn't let me do things that I wanted to do.” He also offered an upbeat assessment of his health, which has been an issue all year with Koepka battling both knee and hip injuries, and a degree of confidence in his game following back-to-back top-10 finishes in Houston and at the Masters.

Koepka, who ended 2019 as the world's top-ranked player but has since fallen to No. 12, said he plans to change up his schedule next year following the pandemic-shortened season.

“Definitely going to start on the West Coast and play a little bit more," said Koepka, who in recent years has filled most of the first few months of his schedule with European Tour starts in the Middle East. "I think one thing this pandemic kind of taught me is you see a lot of guys don't start their season until March and it kind of bit me and maybe a couple other players this year because you can only jam so many tournaments in. I’m going to try to stretch them out a little bit more and make sure it's a little bit more of a consistent flow throughout the year.”

One event that doesn’t seem likely to be on his schedule in 2021 is the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Koepka qualified for the Kapalua event each of the last two seasons, but he would need to win this week’s event in Mexico to earn a trip back to Maui.