Bryson DeChambeau again crushes on No. 6, still makes same score as Lee Westwood

Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau stayed aggressive Sunday on the par-5 sixth hole at Bay Hill Club and Lodge.

For the second consecutive day, DeChambeau took a more extreme line off the tee,  blasting his drive 377 yards and leaving himself just 88 yards from the hole, but faced with a difficult bunker shot.

DeChambeau was tied for the lead at the time with playing competitor Lee Westwood and Jordan Spieth. Westwood took the more traditional route at No. 6, hitting his tee shot 306 yards but finding himself 168 yards farther from the pin than DeChambeau.

Nonetheless, both players missed the green in a near identical spot with their second shots.

Both players also managed to get up and down for birdie to remain tied at the top.

