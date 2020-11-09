Bryson DeChambeau begins Masters week as betting favorite

A Masters week unlike any other has officially arrived.

Augusta National Golf Club is in full bloom this week, albeit surrounded by fall foliage instead of springtime azaleas. But the course itself looks as pristine as ever heading into the final major of a year the golf world won't soon forget.

While Tiger Woods returns to Augusta as the defending champ, he's not the one the field will be chasing according to oddsmakers. That distinction belongs to Bryson DeChambeau, whose odds have been slowly dwindling since his six-shot romp at the U.S. Open in September. DeChambeau was still available at 20/1 at PointsBet Sportsbook in July, but he was down to 12/1 heading into Winged Foot. A win there dropped him again to 10/1, and on Oct. 19 his price was cut again to 8/1 as he became the outright betting favorite for the first time.

DeChambeau didn't have a top-10 finish in a major prior to his T-4 showing at the PGA Championship in August, but between his U.S. Open win and eye-popping distance gains he has become a popular bet, still sitting at that 8/1 price heading into tournament week. His best result in three Masters appearances came back in 2016, when he finished T-21 and won low amateur honors.

The top two players in the world rankings, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm, follow DeChambeau at 10/1 after both finished T-2 in their most recent start. Rory McIlroy is next in line at 11/1 as he looks to round out the final leg of the career Grand Slam, while Tiger Woods sits at 25/1 heading into his title defense.

Here's a look at some of the other notable odds via PointsBet, with opening-round play now just three days away:

8/1: Bryson DeChambeau

10/1: Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm

11/1: Rory McIlroy

12/1: Justin Thomas

15/1: Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele

22/1: Patrick Cantlay

25/1: Tiger Woods

28/1: Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Tyrrell Hatton, Hideki Matsuyama

30/1: Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau

33/1: Adam Scott, Jason Day, Webb Simpson

40/1: Tommy Fleetwood, Jordan Spieth, Matthew Wolff

50/1: Louis Oosthuizen, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose

60/1: Sergio Garcia, Paul Casey, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler

66/1: Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry

80/1: Lee Westwood, Cameron Smith, Cameron Champ, Sungjae Im

90/1: Francesco Molinari, Matt Kuchar, Gary Woodland, Jason Kokrak, Abraham Ancer

100/1: Ian Poulter, Marc Leishman

125/1: Brandt Snedeker, Billy Horschel, Henrik Stenson, Brendon Todd, Kevin Kisner

150/1: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Si Woo Kim, Bernd Wiesberger, Danny Willett, Erik van Rooyen, Sebastian Munoz, Matt Wallace

