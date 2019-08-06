JERSEY CITY, N.J. – With just two events remaining to qualify for the U.S. and International Presidents Cup teams, those players around the bubbles are starting to feel the pressure.

The top 8 on the U.S. points list following next week’s BMW Championship automatically qualify for the team, which puts Bryson DeChambeau, who is seventh on the list, in a precarious position.

“I think that [captain Tiger Woods] knows that I'm a good enough player to be on the team,” said DeChambeau, who was paired with Woods at last year’s Ryder Cup. “You could have one of the best players in the world and have a terrible stretch for a few weeks, and it's like, 'OK, is it really warranted? Should he be going?'"

Full-field tee times from The Northern Trust

Full coverage of The Northern Trust

DeChambeau also can argue that if the U.S. Presidents Cup team was selected the same way as the International team he’d be a lock to earn a spot on the American side thanks to his victory in Dubai earlier this year on the European Tour. The U.S. team list is based on FedExCup points, not world-ranking points. DeChambeau is 348 points clear of No. 9 Gary Woodland.

“I also feel like winning in Dubai, it didn't count at all. That kind of stinks. It counts in the world rankings,” he said. “You've got a guy that goes over and plays once and wins, it's like, that should kind of count, you would think. But as of right now, I have to work a little harder. But it's OK. I'm used to it. I'm used to having to work harder.”