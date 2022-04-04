Bryson DeChambeau on Dude Perfect video: 'Times are changing'

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Count Bryson DeChambeau among those who was surprised Augusta National green-lit the now viral Dude Perfect video.

"Everybody was," DeChambeau said Monday during his pre-tournament press conference.

DeChambeau appeared in the 11-minute video, which was filmed a few weeks ago, with the five members of Dude Perfect as the group competed in an all-sports competition. The guys played the three holes of Amen Corner, Nos. 11-13, using hockey sticks, baseball bats, tennis racquets, frisbees and even pool cues.

The tiebreaker featured a skip shot on the 16th hole.

"I think that as times are changing with a new generation coming about, I think it's awesome that Dude Perfect was allowed to be out here and we were able to do that, to showcase a different side to the game of golf," DeChambeau said. "Sometimes, I guess, one of the things that I see from it all is the ability to reach a younger audience, to reach new people that maybe don't watch golf. Maybe they do just like watching trick shots, and, oh, that's cool, they are on a golf course. Like what is Augusta National? What is it? What's the Masters? Creating more exposure for the Masters is I think a really positive attribute that came about from that, and I was very pleased to be a part of it.

"... They are awesome guys, and I'm glad we were able to show the game of golf in a different light. Albeit some people don't think it's what should be done; I think it's a great thing for guys that have never seen the game of golf and to bring to the Masters into a different, positive light."

DeChambeau said that Dude Perfect reached out to him last month about being a part of the video. At the time, DeChambeau was still uncertain about competing in The Players and was planning a scouting trip to Augusta National.

"They are like, well, we are going to be at Augusta and heard you were going to be at Augusta," DeChambeau said. "I was like, how did they find that out? I was not going to go because of my hand. And ultimately, they said, We are going to be doing all different sports. I was like, OK, that's really cool, different. How can I be part of it with just one hand? They are like, well, it's just going to be your right hand, besides baseball.

"I was like, OK, I can do that. So, I decided to come out here a few weeks ago, and we got through those three holes pretty much just using my right hand, except the baseball bat, and we had a bunch of fun. Then I went and chipped and putted and got a little more comfortable around the greens and chipping around here."