Bryson DeChambeau, Hideki Matsuyama among field at Sony Open

Two dozen from this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions field will island hop to Oahu for next week’s Sony Open in Hawaii.

The Sony field will feature 24 players from the winners-only event in Maui, including Bryson DeChambeau and Hideki Matsuyama.

The Sony is the first full-field event of the new year, but the 11th event of the 2021-22 season. Kevin Na is the defending champion, having closed in 67 last year for a one-shot triumph over Joaquin Niemann and Chris Kirk at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.