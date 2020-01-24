Bryson on pace: I've 'made mistakes,' but improving

Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau’s game is improving – and so, apparently, is his pace of play.

After gaining about 20 pounds over the past few months, DeChambeau has powered his way into contention at the Dubai Desert Classic, sitting just one shot off the lead through 36 holes. Just as notable has been his quicker pace of play, both last week in Abu Dhabi (where he missed the cut) and again this week in Dubai. Earlier this month the European Tour began its crackdown on slow play, assessing a one-shot penalty if a player receives two bad times in a tournament.  

In a post-round interview with DeChambeau, Sky Sports reporter Tim Barter noted that the notoriously methodical player needed only 17 seconds to hit his approach into the 13th hole Friday. That follows comments last week from Matt Fitzpatrick, who was grouped with DeChambeau in Abu Dhabi and reported that the pace was noticeably quicker. “Playing with the slow guys in the past I had time to think,” Fitzpatrick told reporters, “but now that they seem to have their act together, it probably feels a lot quicker to me than to them.”

Holy shamoly! Big Bryson drives 359-yard par 4

 BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Bryson DeChambeau let it all hang out in his drive at the par-4 17th, both driving the green and wowing the announcers.

When asked about his improved pace Friday, DeChambeau said: “I’d say it’s getting more comfortable on the golf course, recognizing the fact that I’m not perfect, I’ve made mistakes in the past.

“That’s my whole goal for the game of golf – it’s not only to make myself a better player, but to have people have a more enjoyable experience when I’m around. That’s really what I’m trying to do and provide people with so I don’t bother anybody on the golf course. That’s the last thing I want to do, so I’ve made it a point to work on it, I’ve gotten a little bit better and I think it shows.”

DeChambeau will be back in the spotlight over the weekend, as he’ll play in the penultimate group in Dubai. Through two rounds the defending champion is at 7-under 137, one shot behind Eddie Pepperell.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Rory Effect? Dubai field braces for tougher setup

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

When Rory McIlroy speaks, the European Tour apparently listens. The course setup this week in Dubai is Exhibit A.

li_1920_turkish18_d3_sun.jpg
Golf Central

Li penalized 2 shots after caddie lines him up

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Haotong Li became the first high-profile player to run afoul of the new rule that bans a caddie from assisting in lining up a shot.
Golf Central

Lights may be used at Dubai Desert Classic

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

No round at next week’s Dubai Desert Classic will be suspended because of darkness.