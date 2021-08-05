Bryson DeChambeau just fired his best opening round on Tour in 10 months

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It was an unlikely time for Bryson DeChambeau to hang an early low number.

In his first start since testing positive for COVID-19, DeChambeau shot a 5-under 65 Thursday that marked his best opening-round score on the PGA Tour in the past 10 months.

Why the surprise?

Because DeChambeau himself said a day earlier that he was lowering expectations this week, since he’d lost roughly 10 pounds and about 5 mph swing speed with his driver after his COVID diagnosis two weeks ago. That positive test result knocked him out of the Olympics.

“Back out here and excited to play,” said DeChambeau in a brief post-round interview with PGA Tour Live. “Looking forward to the rest of the weekend. I feel like I can be there to win on Sunday.”

He declined to speak to the assembled press at TPC Southwind.

It’s been a turbulent summer for DeChambeau, who has just one top-10 finish since March and has generated more headlines because of his comments than his clubs. The first-round 65 is just the second time in his past seven starts that he’s opened with a round in the 60s.