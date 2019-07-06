Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff and Collin Morikawa share the lead at the 3M Open. Here’s where things stand through 54 holes in Minnesota:

Leaderboard: DeChambeau (-15), Wolff (-15), Morikawa (-15), Wyndham Clark (-14), Adam Hadwin (-14), Hideki Matsuyama (-13), Charles Howell III (-13), Troy Merritt (-13)

Full-field scores from the 3M Open

What it means: DeChambeau is chasing his sixth PGA Tour victory and first this year after a four-win 2018. At the end of a largely frustrating afternoon, he got up and down for birdie from the back bunker at 18 to shoot 1-under 70 and take a share of the 54-hole lead. Together in the final pairing, Wolff and Morikawa are two former collegiate studs chasing their first PGA Tour victories as newly minted pros. Both players are making their fourth professional starts and playing on sponsor exemptions. A win for either on Sunday would secure PGA Tour status through the 2020-21 season. Two back, Matsuyama hunts his first worldwide victory in nearly two years.

Round of the day: Wolff tied the TPC Twin Cities course record with a 9-under 62, becoming the third player to do so this week. He rattled off seven front-nine birdies to make the turn in 29 and added four more on the back with just one bogey. Perhaps most impressive, he made only one putt longer than 11 feet.

Best of the rest: Morikawa, Clark, Johnson Wagner and Charlie Danielson each signed for 64. Morikawa hit 17-of-18 greens Saturday and is second this week in strokes gained: approach.

Biggest disappointment: Sam Saunders was tied for the lead at 15 under par before playing Nos. 12-15 in 6 over, going double, bogey, bogey, double. He parred his way into the clubhouse for a back-nine 41 and a round of 1-over 72. Saunders is well outside the top 125 on the FedExCup points list and in need of quality finishes late in the season to retain his PGA Tour card. He’ll start Sunday six back, tied for 27th.

Shot of the day: Any of these from Wolff will do: