The 3M Open is being contested at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, just down the road from 3M Company headquarters in Maplewood.

So, if you had one guess as to who would most want a tour of company facilities, who would you pick?

And, yes, Bryson DeChambeau is in this week’s field.

And, yes, Bryson DeChambeau said he spent “literally two-and-a-half hours in there.”

DeChambeau was asked about his trip during Wednesday’s news conference and he talked about “nanotechnology” and how he might be able to incorporate that into his equipment.

He then took a deep dive on Post-It Notes. Jump down the rabbit hole with him, won’t you?

“You think, oh, man that's a small adhesive, right, you're able to rip it off real easily. But if you stick two of them together and you try and pull linear, you literally will rip the paper before you rip the adhesive. But yet if you pulled it off, it's easy. So in the pull direction, right, very easy to take off, but if you start getting those things movable at a linear angle to each other, it's very, very difficult to pull them apart. It's like that, what do you call when you stick both your fingers in the sides of the cylinder and you try and pull on it and it tightens up and you can't pull it out? That's kind of what I likened it to, something as a childhood memory that I had of just not – so that's what I likened it to."

Only a 3-year-old and DeChambeau could enjoy Post-It Notes that much.