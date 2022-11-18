Bryson DeChambeau regretful of bulking regimen: 'I had such huge mood swings'

Bryson DeChambeau's bulk came with a catch.

A few years ago, the 2020 U.S. Open winner notably added 50 pounds of muscle by doing intense weight training and eating a 3,500-calorie, protein shake-filled diet. That, plus fierce swing speed training, helped him achieve his goal of becoming the longest driver on Tour.

However, while speaking to Emma Carpenter on the 5 Clubs Podcast, DeChambeau, 29, was remorseful of his bulking regimen.

"I had such huge mood swings from it,” DeChambeau said. "I look like I’m 20 again, not 35.

"I ate things that were not great for my system that I was very sensitive to and ultimately it got to the point where it was a little bit too much. I ate improperly for almost a year and a half and I was starting to feel weird, my gut was all messed up and so I went completely healthy and went on a Whole-30 diet, got a nutritionist. I was super-inflamed."

Injuries started to take a toll on DeChambeau in late 2021 and through the first part of 2022. He played the Masters "80%" healthy and then had wrist surgery shortly after. He to returned competition in June at the Memorial shortly before defecting to LIV Golf. However, standout results on the Saudi-backed circuit didn't come.

"I played terrible golf the last year," he said, "I played my C game."

And DeChambeau warns against following the same bulking method he used.

"Get stronger in a healthy way," he said. "Go get a blood sensitivity test and figure out what works best for your body to gain size and strength."