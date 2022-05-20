Bryson DeChambeau slated to play Charles Schwab Challenge after no-go at PGA Championship

TULSA, Okla. – Bryson DeChambeau will give it another try at next week’s Charles Schwab Challenge.

DeChambeau withdrew from this week’s PGA Championship on Wednesday due to an ongoing hand injury. He had surgery on his left hand last month and had hoped to play the year’s second major but said he wasn’t ready.

DeChambeau testing out wrist at Southern Hills

“I just realized it wasn’t going to be the right decision for me to play this week – it was going to be a stretch,” DeChambeau said.

DeChambeau missed the cut in his last start at the Masters and had surgery to remove a fractured hamate bone in his left hand on April 14. He told reporters on Wednesday at Southern Hills that he would reassess his injury before deciding whether to play at Colonial Golf Course in Fort Worth, Texas, which is essentially a hometown event for the Dallas resident. If he opts not to play, that could delay his return to the PGA Tour until the Memorial in early June.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who missed the cut at the PGA Championship, is also in next week’s field along with Will Zalatoris, Mito Pereira and Justin Thomas, who are currently Nos. 1, 2 and 3, respectively, on the leaderboard at Southern Hills.