Bryson DeChambeau (wrist soreness) an early-week WD from Sony

Getty Images

Big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau won’t take on quaint Waialae Country Club, after all.

DeChambeau withdrew from the Sony Open on Monday because of soreness in his wrist, his agent, Brett Falkoff, told GolfChannel.com.

Falkoff said DeChambeau’s wrist has flared up in recent weeks and he wasn’t ready for consecutive starts like he’d originally hoped. He was a surprise commitment when his name appeared on the final field list last Friday.

DeChambeau has played only one official event over the past three months, at the Hero World Challenge in early December. In his first start of the new year, he tied for 25th in the 38-man Sentry Tournament of Champions.

After pulling out of the Sony, he is unlikely to compete again until the Saudi International on Feb. 3-6.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Bryson, Hideki among field at Sony Open

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Two dozen from this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions field will island hop to Oahu for next week’s Sony Open in Hawaii.

Bryson DeChambeau
Golf Central

Most-read stories on GolfChannel.com in 2021

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Here's a look at the 15 most-read stories on GolfChannel.com this year, in order of popularity.
Golf Central

DeChambeau makes video to show he's clean

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Bryson DeChambeau, unprompted, posted a video to his YouTube account on Monday, showing blood test results.