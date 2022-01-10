Big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau won’t take on quaint Waialae Country Club, after all.

DeChambeau withdrew from the Sony Open on Monday because of soreness in his wrist, his agent, Brett Falkoff, told GolfChannel.com.

Falkoff said DeChambeau’s wrist has flared up in recent weeks and he wasn’t ready for consecutive starts like he’d originally hoped. He was a surprise commitment when his name appeared on the final field list last Friday.

DeChambeau has played only one official event over the past three months, at the Hero World Challenge in early December. In his first start of the new year, he tied for 25th in the 38-man Sentry Tournament of Champions.

After pulling out of the Sony, he is unlikely to compete again until the Saudi International on Feb. 3-6.