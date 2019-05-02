Bubba Watson announced this week that he is partnering with a cannabidiol-product company. The multi-year deal with cbdMD will begin with the two-time major champion displaying the company’s logo on both sides of his headwear at the PGA Championship.

Watson will be the most high-profile professional player to endorse or invest in a cannabidiol (CBD)-related company. Scott McCarron, earlier this year, signed an endorsement deal with a hemp manufacturing company.

CBD is a property extracted from cannabis or marijuana plants and is said to reduce anxiety, inflammation, sleeplessness and chronic pain. In its pure form, it does not contain THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis, which makes it legal by PGA Tour standards.

“I’ve personally felt the benefits of cbdMD’s products,” said Watson in a statement. “cbdMD is the safest on the market and I am proud to partner with them to help millions feel better.”

The company claims its products are 100 percent organic with no traces of THC.