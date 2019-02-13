LOS ANGELES – Bubba Watson once lightheartedly said he’d retire from golf if he ever reached 10 victories on the PGA Tour. He’s currently at 12 and counting, but that doesn’t mean he’s not planning for life after golf.

In fact, he spent some time this week at the Genesis Open, where he’s the defending champion, working on a possible exit strategy – acting.

“I would quit the game today if somebody lets me get in some movies,” he joked on Wednesday at Riviera Country Club.

Although Watson made it clear he has plenty to accomplish in the game, including earning a spot in the World Golf Hall of Fame and a potential Ryder Cup captaincy, his interest in the entertainment business is genuine, as evidenced by his trip this week to the set of CBS’s “Big Bang Theory.”

“I really love coming here and being able to get on set, learn stuff, learning every part of life, the business side, the writing side, the filming side,” he said.

Watson’s second act will have to wait but his desire to break into the entertainment business might have one serious road block. “I've always wanted to be an actor. I can't remember lines, though, so I wouldn't be very good at it, but I could look cool running down the street,” he laughed.