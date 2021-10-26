Butterfield Bermuda Championship odds: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Patrick Reed headline

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship includes only two of the top 50 players in the world, Patrick Reed and Matthew Fitzpatrick. The Englishman is less than two weeks removed from his "bucket list" European Tour win at the Andalucia Masters and bettors have him as the favorite this week on the PGA Tour.
South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout, also an Andalucia Masters winner, has the second-best odds in the field, one spot behind Fitzpatrick and one spot ahead of Reed. Following Reed is Chilean Mito Pereira, who despite playing well since earning a three-win Korn Ferry Tour promotion earlier this year, is looking for his first PGA Tour win. Rounding out the top five is Barbasol Championship winner Seamus Power.
Promising rookies Chad Ramey, Hayden Buckley and Sahith Theegala sit within the top 10, along with former Masters winner Danny Willett, who notched his first win since 2019 earlier this month at the Dunhill Links at St. Andrews.
Here are notable odds from PointsBet and the full list of odds can be viewed here.
Matthew Fitzpatrick: +1100
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +1400
Mito Guillermo Pereira: +2000
Patrick Reed: +2000
Seamus Power: +2500
Adam Hadwin: +3000
Hayden Buckley: +3000
Chad Ramey: +3500
Matthias Schwab: +3500
Danny Willett: +4000
Denny McCarthy: +4000
Patrick Rodgers: +4000
Russell Knox: +4000
Sahith Theegala: +4000
Aaron Rai: +5000
David Lipsky: +5000
Guido Migliozzi: +5000
Hank Lebioda: +5000
Joseph Bramlett: +5000
Ryan Armour: +5000
Stephan Jaeger: +5000
Taylor Pendrith: +5000
Thomas Detry: +5000
Alex Smalley: +6000
Dylan Frittelli: +6000
Garrick Higgo: +6000
Matthew NeSmith: +6000
Scott Stallings: +6000
Greyson Sigg: +7000
Harry Hall: +7000
Jason Dufner: +7000
Lucas Herbert: +7000
Mark Hubbard: +7000
Nick Hardy: +7000
Nick Taylor: +7000
Nick Watney: +7000
Peter Malnati:+7000
Peter Uihlein: +7000