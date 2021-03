Byeong Hun An hit three shots in the water on the par-3 17th during the opening round of The Players Championship. He ultimately carded an 11, the second-highest score ever recorded at the island-green hole (12, Bob Tway, 2005).

An wasn't alone in his struggles on No. 17 – Kevin Na hit three in the water and withdrew after the round – but he may have been the only one to find humor in it.

An also went on to make double bogey at the par-4 18th hole, shooting 11-over 83.