Caddie for amateur collapses, given CPR during middle of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The caddie for amateur Geoff Couch collapsed during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday and received CPR on the course before being taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

The situation escalated quickly on the 11th hole when the caddie "fell on top of himself," according to PGA Tour professional Max McGreevy, who was part of the playing group along with fellow Tour pro Beau Hossler, country singer Lukas Nelson, and businessman Couch.

"We just took the bag off him quickly so they could do CPR," McGreevy told ESPN.

Play was stopped on No. 11 for nearly an hour while the caddie was tended to for an extended period of time. Couch left the playing group after the ambulance arrived while the other three players and their caddies were visibly shaken up after the incident.

Golf Channel's Todd Lewis shared later that the caddie is expected to be OK.

While the PGA Tour did not release the name of the caddie, the Tour did release a statement:

"During the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, there was a medical emergency at No. 11 at Pebble Beach involving an amateur's caddie. The caddie has been rushed to Montage Health for evaluation. At the direction of the PGA Tour Rules Committee, the players in that group -- Max McGreevy and Beau Hossler -- paused play during the medical emergency and will be allowed to warm up and resume their round shortly."

Two hours later, the trio resumed their round on the 11th hole after regrouping in the locker room.