Cam Smith is all class after tee shot hits fan, shatters phone in Memphis

First-time spectators are fortunate if they get to see their favorite player from afar at a PGA Tour stop, but one fan was lucky (or unlucky) enough to meet the Champion Golfer of the Year, Cam Smith, after an unfortunate incident last weekend.

Memphis, Tennessee, resident Blake Jaros has long been a golf fan, so when his boss had an extra ticket to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, he jumped at the opportunity to attend a Tour event for the first time. With only one ticket for Saturday’s third round, it was a no-brainer for the 32-year-old to follow Smith the whole round.

Fast forward to the par-4 seventh, and Smith’s playing partner Ryan Palmer hit his drive near Jaros, landing in an attendant’s bag. What are the odds?

“I got my phone out to get a pic of the ball in the bag,” Jaros said. “Then I hear INCOMING!”

Jaros had just enough time to cover his head with his left hand before Smith’s drive hit his thumb and smashed his phone screen.

“As Cam walked over, I jokingly said, ‘Cam, you broke my phone.’ He laughed and said, ‘I’m sorry,” Jaros recalled.

What happened next surprised Jaros, who told the 28-year-old Aussie, “No worries, it was a piece of crap anyways.”

Smith walked back to his bag, signed his glove, took it off, and shook Jaros’ hand, reiterating his remorse once more. Then he pulled out his yardage book, jotted down Jaros’ phone number, and promised he’d get him a new phone.

Hours later, Smith had a member of his team reach out and made good on his promise. Even better? Jaros got an upgrade from an old iPhone 8 to the new iPhone 13 Pro Max, which arrived to his home Tuesday.

“I couldn’t be more grateful,” Jaros said. “Thumb is fine now, just a bruised nail.”

Talk about an unforgettable souvenir.