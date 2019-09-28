After three rounds in Napa, Cameron Champ leads the Safeway Open as he looks for his second career PGA Tour victory. Here’s what happened Saturday at Silverado Resort and Spa:

Leaderboard: Champ (-14), Sebastian Munoz (-11), Adam Hadwin (-11), Nick Taylor (-11), Chez Reavie (-10), Collin Morikawa (-10), Justin Thomas (-10)

What it means: Champ put together a bogey-free, 5-under 67 to take a three-shot lead into Sunday’s final round. The second-year Tour pro out of Texas A&M hasn’t been in contention much since last fall’s maiden Tour win at the Sanderson Farms. Champ has just two top-25 finishes this year and only one since Kapalua in early January.

Safeway Open: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

Rounds of the day: Zac Blair birdied five of his last seven holes and Bud Cauley birdied three of his final four as each shot 6-under 66 to climb to 9 under. Daniel Berger and Rhein Gibson, each at 8 under, also carded 66s.

Best of the rest: Just a week removed from his victory at the Sanderson Farms, Munoz fired 67 to vault to 11 under, where Hadwin also sits after a 67 of his own.

Biggest disappointment: Bryson DeChambeau led by two entering the day, but he fell down the leaderboard with a third-round 76.

Biggest storyline entering Sunday: A Champ victory Sunday would mean more than just a young talent ending a lengthy slump. It would also be a special moment for Champ and his family as Champ’s grandfather, Mack, is in hospice with terminal, Stage IV stomach cancer.