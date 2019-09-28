Champ (67) takes 3-shot lead at Safeway Open

After three rounds in Napa, Cameron Champ leads the Safeway Open as he looks for his second career PGA Tour victory. Here’s what happened Saturday at Silverado Resort and Spa:

Leaderboard: Champ (-14), Sebastian Munoz (-11), Adam Hadwin (-11), Nick Taylor (-11), Chez Reavie (-10), Collin Morikawa (-10), Justin Thomas (-10)

What it means: Champ put together a bogey-free, 5-under 67 to take a three-shot lead into Sunday’s final round. The second-year Tour pro out of Texas A&M hasn’t been in contention much since last fall’s maiden Tour win at the Sanderson Farms. Champ has just two top-25 finishes this year and only one since Kapalua in early January.

Rounds of the day: Zac Blair birdied five of his last seven holes and Bud Cauley birdied three of his final four as each shot 6-under 66 to climb to 9 under. Daniel Berger and Rhein Gibson, each at 8 under, also carded 66s.

Best of the rest: Just a week removed from his victory at the Sanderson Farms, Munoz fired 67 to vault to 11 under, where Hadwin also sits after a 67 of his own.

Biggest disappointment: Bryson DeChambeau led by two entering the day, but he fell down the leaderboard with a third-round 76.

Biggest storyline entering Sunday: A Champ victory Sunday would mean more than just a young talent ending a lengthy slump. It would also be a special moment for Champ and his family as Champ’s grandfather, Mack, is in hospice with terminal, Stage IV stomach cancer.

