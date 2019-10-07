Cameron Champ will play alongside a pair of former major champions this week as he helps to headline the field at the Houston Open.

Traditionally played in the spring and often the week before the Masters, the tournament is moving into its new fall date for the first time this week. Prior to a move to Memorial Park near downtown Houston next year, it will be played one final time at the Golf Club of Houston which has hosted the event since 2003.

Champ is two weeks removed from an emotional victory at the Safeway Open, which he dedicated to his ailing grandfather who is in hospice. He missed the cut last week in Las Vegas and this week will be joined for the first two rounds by Henrik Stenson and Jason Dufner. Stenson has been a regular in Houston, finishing second in both 2013 and 2016, while Dufner has played each of the last two years.

Another group featuring a major winner includes Keegan Bradley, who has three top-10 finishes in eight career Houston appearances. He'll play the first two rounds with Daniel Berger, who cracked the top 5 at this event in both 2016 and 2017, and Kevin Chappell who shot a 59 last month at The Greenbrier.

Jim Herman earned the first of two career PGA Tour wins at this event three years ago when he edged Stenson, and he'll be joined by another former winner in 2013 champ D.A. Points. The two will play the first two days alongside Jhonattan Vegas, who lives in Houston and attended the University of Texas. The final featured group will include Sanderson Farms champ Sebastian Munoz, who currently leads the FedExCup. He'll play with Andrew Landry, who is making his tournament debut, and Pat Perez, who finished third last week in Las Vegas.

Exact tee times and full-field groupings are expected to be announced Tuesday afternoon.