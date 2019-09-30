Champ jumps 100 spots to career high in Official World Golf Ranking

Cameron Champ’s victory at the Safeway Open boosted him 100 spots in the latest edition of the Official World Golf Ranking.

Champ is now 70th, from 170th at week’s start, the highest ranking of his young career. He jumped 101 spots, to 121st, following his maiden Tour triumph last year at the Sanderson Farms.

Adam Hadwin, the runner-up in California, moved inside the top 50, from 64th to 48th.

The week’s other big winner, Victor Perez, is now two spots behind Champ in the rankings. Perez won his first European Tour title at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship to move from 184th to 72nd.

Phil Mickelson missed the cut at the Safeway and dropped one spot, to 44th. He hasn’t been outside the top 50 in the world since November 1993.

There was only a minor shift inside the top 10, where Francesco Molinari fell from ninth to 11th, and Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau, respectively, bumped up a spot.

Here’s the current top 10, in order: Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Tiger Woods, Schauffele, DeChambeau.

