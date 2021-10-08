Cameron Champ (left wrist) taking off remainder of 2021

Cameron Champ is shutting down his season after just one start.

The 26-year-old Champ announced Thursday night on Instagram that he will sit out at least the remainder of the calendar year in order to address a left-wrist injury.

“In order to properly heal an injury to my left wrist, I’ve made the decision to suspend the remainder of my playing schedule for 2021,” Champ wrote. “While it is not the short-term outcome I was hoping for, I am fortunate to have the guidance of an amazing medical team to assess the situation fully and consider my long-term interests above all else. They have put me on a path to returning to 100%, and I am committed to the patience and work that will be required to get there.”

Champ did not disclose a potential return date or when the injury occurred. He missed the cut a few weeks ago at the season-opening Fortinet Championship in Napa, California. Ranked 70th in the Official World Golf Ranking, Champ is coming off a season in which he finished No. 57 in the FedExCup while winning the 3M Open and notching two other top-10s. He also opened up this summer about his struggles with mental health.

Champ has also battled back injuries during his career, notably in 2019 when he withdrew from The Players and missed a month of action.