Cameron Champ WDs from Genesis as he deals with Texas winter storm

Getty Images

LOS ANGELES – The winter storms that have pummeled much of the country prompted Cameron Champ to withdraw from the Genesis Invitational late Wednesday.

According to his manager, Champ’s Houston-area home sustained winter damage and, like much of Texas, he remains without any water or power. The 25-year-old never travelled to Los Angeles for this week’s event and decided to remain at home to deal with the damage caused by the storm.

Champ was scheduled to be in a marquee group for Rounds 1 and 2 at Riviera alongside Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau. He was replaced in the field by Andrew Putnam.

More articles like this

Tony Finau, Cameron Champ
News & Opinion

Golf must learn from past, never stop moving forward

BY Jaime Diaz  — 

It's been a hectic month in the golf world, but what stands out most is how the sport is dealing with being put under society's microscope.
Golf Central

Champ honors BLM, shooting victim with shoes

BY Will Gray  — 

With racial tensions again on the rise after a police-involved shooting in Wisconsin, Cameron Champ has opted to make a statement with his footwear.
Golf Central

Champ: 'Pretty clear' I never had COVID-19

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Cameron Champ says he's playing in this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he shot 69 Thursday, because it was "pretty clear" he never had COVID-19.