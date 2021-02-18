Cameron Champ WDs from Genesis as he deals with Texas winter storm

LOS ANGELES – The winter storms that have pummeled much of the country prompted Cameron Champ to withdraw from the Genesis Invitational late Wednesday.

According to his manager, Champ’s Houston-area home sustained winter damage and, like much of Texas, he remains without any water or power. The 25-year-old never travelled to Los Angeles for this week’s event and decided to remain at home to deal with the damage caused by the storm.

Champ was scheduled to be in a marquee group for Rounds 1 and 2 at Riviera alongside Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau. He was replaced in the field by Andrew Putnam.