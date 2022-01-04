Cameron Champ withdraws from Sentry Tournament of Champions with positive COVID-19 test

Getty Images

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Cameron Champ has withdrawn from the Sentry Tournament of Champions after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Champ qualified for the winners-only event at Kapalua with his victory at the 3M Open in Minnesota last summer. The field now is at 38 players.

Champ tested positive at home in Houston before leaving for Hawaii.

His management team described it in a statement as a “breakthrough case” and said Champ was feeling good.

It was at the 3M Open in late July that the PGA Tour stopped asymptomatic, pre-tournament testing for COVID-19, though it offers testing at tournaments for those with symptoms. The Tour still can conduct periodic testing if necessary.

The last player to withdraw from a PGA Tour event was Kyle Westmoreland in the RSM Classic on the Georgia coast in November, the final official event of 2021.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Champ (left wrist) taking off rest of 2021

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Cameron Champ announced Thursday night on Instagram that he will sit out at least the remainder of the calendar year.
News & Opinion

Champ's the champ; fights dehydration, wins 3M

BY Associated Press  — 

Cameron Champ notches his third PGA Tour win in three years after fighting off dehydration at TPC Twin Cities.
Golf Central

Champ eyes JDC win as personal growth continues

BY Brentley Romine  — 

As Cameron Champ contends at the John Deere Classic, he opened up about his struggles this year and how he's focused on better balancing his growing passions.