DETROIT – A wayward approach to the 14th green that nearly landed in Flint largely summed up Cameron Champ’s disastrous third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Champ surged into Saturday’s final pairing thanks to a second-round 65, and the Tour rookie appeared in position to contend for his second victory of the season. But those plans quickly went awry, as he got caught under the lip of a bunker on the par-3 fifth hole en route to double bogey and ultimately was 10 shots worse than the previous day, shooting a 3-over 75 that beat only two players among the 71 who made the cut.

After starting the day one shot off the lead, Champ is now 13 shots behind playing partner Nate Lashley and among a tie for 25th at 10 under.

“I got a bad break on 5, duffed it almost twice. Just tried to keep it together after that,” Champ said. “Hit a few squirrely tee shots still again, just like the first two days. So tomorrow just kind of come out with a clear head and just play.”

Champ’s shots didn’t get any more squirrely than his second from 256 yards into the par-5 14th, which flew over not only the green but also the entire grandstand erected behind it. His ball ultimately came to rest in a portion of the 18th fairway, and the situation created a lengthy delay as rules officials determined how best to grant Champ relief from the grandstand.

Eventually, an official paced off the distance Champ had to the pin and allowed him to take a free drop from the same distance to the left of the green near the 16th tee, away from the grandstands that formed a tight barrier around the 14th green.

Champ pitched on from 80 yards away and eventually made par.

“Thought the wind was into us and it really wasn’t. I hit 3-wood and probably should have hit a 3-iron, and air-mailed the green,” Champ said. “It was definitely different. I was not expecting the ball to go there.”