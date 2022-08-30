Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann head list of six players officially headed to LIV Golf

As previously reported by GolfChannel.com, world No. 2 Cameron Smith and five other players have joined LIV Golf and will play this week’s event in Boston.

Joining Smith on the Saudi-backed circuit are Marc Leishman, Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale and Anirban Lahiri.

Smith is the highest-ranked player to join the rival tour and is coming off a career year having won The Open and The Players. There had been speculation building for weeks the Australian was bound for LIV, but he avoided addressing the rumors publicly.

Niemann ranks 19th in the world and back in February won the Genesis Invitational, the biggest win of his career.

“LIV Golf is showing the world that our truly global league is attracting the world’s best players and will grow the game into the future for the next generation,” said LIV CEO/commissioner Greg Norman.

Tuesday’s announcement is another blow for the International Presidents Cup team. Both Smith and Niemann were among the eight automatic qualifiers for this year’s team and Leishman was a likely captain’s pick. All three will be suspended by the PGA Tour when they play their first LIV event.

Because his team was already set, captain Trevor Immelman will be given two additional captain’s picks to replace Smith and Niemann.