Cameron Smith declined to comment Tuesday on a report that he is set to leave for LIV Golf following the conclusion of the FedExCup playoffs.

The Telegraph reported Tuesday that Smith – the world No. 2, Players champion and newly minted Open winner – has signed a contract with LIV Golf for at least $100 million and is expected to play in the rival tour’s third event, set for Labor Day weekend outside Boston.

Smith met with the media at the FedEx St. Jude Championship just a few hours after that report published online.

“I have no comment to that,” he said. “I’m here to play the FedExCup playoffs. That’s been my focus the last week and a half, that’s what I’m here to do – I’m here to win the FedExCup playoffs.”

Speculation about Smith’s plans have been rumored for months, even before he won at St. Andrews. There was an awkward moment in the winner’s press conference in Scotland, with Smith bristling at a reporter, “I just won the British Open and you’re asking about that? I think that’s pretty – not that good.” He said that his management team handles those matters.

Tour player Cameron Percy said on an Australian radio station earlier this week that Smith and fellow Aussie Marc Leishman were both “gone” to the upstart tour. Smith on Tuesday said, “if there’s something I need to say regarding the PGA Tour or LIV, it will come from Cameron Smith, not Cameron Percy. I’m a man of my word, and whenever you guys need to know anything, it’ll be said by me.”

But when pressed further, Smith didn’t offer any answers. He said that he “absolutely” intended to play on the International Presidents Cup team next month at Quail Hollow – “That’s something that I look forward to being a part of” – but the Telegraph reported that he’s expected to already be a member of LIV Golf by then. (The next LIV event is Sept. 2-4.) LIV golfers are barred from all PGA Tour events, including team competitions.

“Like I said, I’m here to play the FedExCup playoffs, mate,” he said when asked for clarification. “That’s what I’m here to do. I’m here to win the FedExCup playoffs. That’s my priority.”

Meeting with the media after 5 p.m. local time, Smith was asked just five questions – four of which were about his reported links to LIV.

Smith enters the postseason as the No. 2 seed, behind Scottie Scheffler, in the chase for the $18 million prize. A three-time winner this season, Smith is also considered one of the frontrunners for the PGA Tour Player of the Year award.