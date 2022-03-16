Cameron Smith withdraws from next week's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Getty Images

Cameron Smith outlasted the field in what turned into a marathon at The Players Championship, and it appears he might not tee it up again before the Masters.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, Smith announced his decision to withdraw from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play next week in Austin, Texas. 

“Regretfully, I have decided to withdraw from next week’s Dell Match Play,” Smith wrote. “We had a long extended week at THE PLAYERS and I just needed a little break.”

Smith’s embrace with his mom and sister after winning The Players made headlines, as it was the first time they had been together in more than two years. In his statement, Smith said that enjoying his last week with them before they headed back to Australia was the driving force in his decision to WD from next week’s event. 

“Came down to more time practicing ‘or’ an extra couple days with my family,” Smith wrote. “Easy choice.”

This decision leaves the Valero Texas Open as the only possibility for Smith to get competitive reps on the PGA Tour prior to the Masters. Smith last played the Valero Texas Open in 2017, where he tied for sixth. 

More articles like this

Smith knew it was 'his time' to win The Players
Golf Central

OWGR update: Smith to career-best 6th

BY Colby Powell  — 

Cameron Smith's win at The Players moved him to sixth in the Official World Golf Ranking, the highest ranking of his career. 
News & Opinion

Cameron Smith's bold route to gold at The Players

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Cameron Smith knows only one way to play the game and that led him to the biggest victory of his career.
News & Opinion

Smith putts way to Players win in front of family

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

"It's really cool to have them here," Cam Smith said. "My main priority was to hang out with them. Golf was second."