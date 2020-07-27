Camilo Villegas' 22-month-old daughter passes away

The PGA Tour announced Monday that Camilo Villegas’ 22-month-old daughter has passed away after doctors found tumors on her brain and spine.

Last month, before the Korn Ferry Tour restarted at TPC Sawgrass, Villegas revealed that his only child, Mia, was undergoing treatment. He said he noticed in late February that she was acting differently, and scans revealed that tumors had begun to form on her brain and spine. She was being treated at the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami.

“The PGA Tour is deeply saddened having lost a member of our family, Mia Villegas,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “We grieve with Camilo and Maria and our thoughts and prayers are with the Villegas family.”

Encouraged by his family, Villegas played the Korn Ferry Tour event and contended early in the week before ultimately finishing in a tie for 33rd. It’s been his only start over the past few months.

When Villegas spoke to the media last month, he said that Mia was in her second round of chemotherapy and that doctors should know more about her prognosis in the next month or two.

“Hopefully it’s just a bump in the road for her, and for us,” he said, “and we’ll be celebrating that day that she’s clean.”