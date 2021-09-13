Captain Harrington on being underdogs, relationship with Sergio and more

European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington joined “Golf Today” on Monday to discuss a variety of topics related to the upcoming matches at Whistling Straits, including how the defending champions are again perceived as the clear underdog.

“If it was a computer generating the results this week, the Europeans needn’t turn up,” Harrington said.

Harrington finalized his team on Sunday, picking Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Shane Lowry. Harrington discussed what it was like leaving Justin Rose off the team and how being a captain has had an effect on his relationship with longtime rival Garcia.

“Myself and Sergio will be an interesting case. We’ve obviously been competitors nearly all our career. It’s well publicized we wouldn’t necessarily have got on. The Ryder Cup is bigger than that,” Harrington said.

“I think it’s probably been good for both of us.”

Harrington also talks about learning from the Europeans’ Solheim Cup win and gives his take on the Whistling Straits course setup and how it will fit his 12 players. Watch the full interview below: