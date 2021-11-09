Carlos Ortiz (shoulder) WDs before Houston Open title defense

Getty Images

Carlos Ortiz won’t defend his title this week at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open after withdrawing on Tuesday because of a shoulder injury. 

That’s the same ailment that three weeks ago knocked out Ortiz midway through the Zozo Championship. When asked last week about his shoulder, Ortiz told reporters: “It’s been OK. A little sore; it’s still bothering me a little bit. But keep grinding. It’s a good golf course to bunt it around. That’s what I did today, and it worked out perfect.”

Ortiz shot all four rounds of 67 or better at Mayakoba to finish second in his native Mexico.

But Ortiz said in a statement that a doctor recommended Tuesday that he put away the clubs for four weeks and recover. He was set to undergo an MRI exam to determine the extent of the injury. He said he fully expects to be ready for the start of the 2022 calendar year.

The 30-year-old was looking forward to his first Tour title defense, after capturing the Houston Open last year with a final-round 65.

"This is incredibly disappointing to me as I was looking forward to defending my first PGA Tour title in Texas, my second home," he said in a statement. "I’m honored to be a champion of this event and I look forward to returning next year.”

Ortiz was replaced in the Houston field by John Huh.

