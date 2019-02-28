Cejka DQ'd from Honda after greens reading book deemed too large

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Alex Cejka made some unfortunate history Thursday at the Honda Classic.

He became the first PGA Tour player disqualified for violating the Rules of Golf’s new interpretation limiting greens reading materials.

Cejka was informed that he was DQ’d at the 14th hole.

“It was brought to the committee’s attention that Alex might possibly be using some old greens reading materials, and so we were obligated to check it out,” PGA Tour rules official Robby Ware said.

The new rules limit the size and scale of greens reading materials. Cejka’s greens reading book was determined to be too large.

“Alex was basically using an old yardage book and old green readings material that did not fit the size to scale limit,” Ware said. “The new scale limits are obviously much smaller.”

Cejka couldn’t be reached for comment after leaving the course.

The new interpretation limits images of greens to a scale of 3/8 inch to 5 yards (1:480) or smaller. Books can be no larger than 4 1/4 inches by 7 inches.