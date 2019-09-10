Tuesday would have been Arnold Palmer's 90th birthday. Here's a look at some social media celebration in honor of the King.
Tuesday marks what would have been Arnold Palmer’s 90th birthday. And while it's been three years since his passing, his impact is still felt in the golf world and beyond.
Francesco Molinari continued to what appears to be a new tradition, saluting The King with his favorite drink — vodka and a lemon wedge.
Rickie Fowler went all in from head to toe, and others like Rory McIlroy, Bryson Dechambeau and Palmer's grandson Sam Saunders sported Arnie-inspired golf shoes, hats and shirts.