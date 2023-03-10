Chad Ramey loses Players lead with disastrous showing at 17

Chad Ramey was leading The Players Championship by two shots when he stepped on one of the most intimidating tee boxes in professional golf on Friday afternoon at TPC Sawgrass.

By the time he reached the green, Ramey had already ensured he'd lose that lead.

Ramey hit two balls in the water at the par-3 17th hole before carding a quadruple-bogey ‘7,’ which dropped him from 9 under to 5 under, good at the time for just a share of fifth and two shots back.

Ramey’s first tee shot, from 145 yards out, was too aggressive to the back-left pin, hitting the top shelf and bounding off the island green. And then from the drop zone, some 90 yards away, Ramey had too much on his third shot, and that, too, bounced through the green and into the water.

He finally found land with his fifth, hitting it to 20 feet, from where he’d two-putt for his quad. A day earlier, Ramey birdied No. 17.

Ramey, who had reached 10 under through three holes on Friday, later sank a 30-foot par save on No. 18 to card a 3-over 39 and turn at 5 under overall.