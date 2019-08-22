ATLANTA – About midway through Charles Howell III’s round on Thursday at East Lake he began to see how the new scoring format would impact play at this week’s Tour Championship.

“As the day went on and the scores started shuffling around it felt more like a normal event,” said Howell, who finished with a 68 for a 2-under total which at the time left him nine strokes behind leader Justin Thomas.

Under the new strokes-based scoring, Thomas, the FedExCup points leader, began the Tour Championship at 10 under par. The next four players on the points list started at 8 under through 5 under, respectively, while Nos. 6-10 started at 4 under par with the total regressing by one stroke every five players. Those ranked 26th through 30th, a group that included Howell, started at even par.

Tour Championship: Full-field scores | Full coverage | FedExCup standings

While Howell said it was best to withhold judgement on the new format until after Sunday’s final round he did see how the new system, which removes the confusing points-based scoring for a winner-take-all format, may not sit too well with the points leaders.

“If I were a guy at the top, if I were Justin Thomas, I would be more upset than me in my position,” Howell said. “Justin's played phenomenal golf and has done what he's done, and he could theoretically fall quite a bit, and I could move up, and he's played better than I have.”