Howell: ‘Felt more like a normal event’ as day went on in Round 1 at Tour Championship

Getty Images

ATLANTA – About midway through Charles Howell III’s round on Thursday at East Lake he began to see how the new scoring format would impact play at this week’s Tour Championship.

“As the day went on and the scores started shuffling around it felt more like a normal event,” said Howell, who finished with a 68 for a 2-under total which at the time left him nine strokes behind leader Justin Thomas.

Under the new strokes-based scoring, Thomas, the FedExCup points leader, began the Tour Championship at 10 under par. The next four players on the points list started at 8 under through 5 under, respectively, while Nos. 6-10 started at 4 under par with the total regressing by one stroke every five players. Those ranked 26th through 30th, a group that included Howell, started at even par.

Tour Championship: Full-field scores | Full coverage | FedExCup standings

While Howell said it was best to withhold judgement on the new format until after Sunday’s final round he did see how the new system, which removes the confusing points-based scoring for a winner-take-all format, may not sit too well with the points leaders.

“If I were a guy at the top, if I were Justin Thomas, I would be more upset than me in my position,” Howell said. “Justin's played phenomenal golf and has done what he's done, and he could theoretically fall quite a bit, and I could move up, and he's played better than I have.”

More articles like this
Golf Central

Howell III WDs from Open, replaced by Harman

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Charles Howell III withdrew Monday from the Open Championship, a day after talking about looking forward to seeing Royal Portrush.
Golf Central

CH3: No surprise if Wolff makes Prez Cup team

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Charles Howell III said Saturday that it wouldn't be crazy for Matthew Wolff to make this year's U.S. Presidents Cup team.

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Quotes: Wie shuts it down, other women rise

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

While one woman takes a step back, many others are seeing a historical breakthrough in the world of golf. Here are the top quotes of the week.