For the third straight day at the John Deere Classic, Charles Howell III had a front-row seat to the Matthew Wolff Show.

Howell, who shot 6-under 65 Saturday at TPC Deere Run, may have clipped his fellow Oklahoma State product by two shots, but the PGA Tour veteran had nothing but great things to say about the 20-year-old Wolff, who last Sunday won the 3M Open in just his third start as a pro.

"He has a ton of speed. Drives the ball wonderful. Yeah, and he plays fearless," Howell said. "It's kind of like the perfect recipe. I know winning last week after watching him play this week is no surprise.

"He's going to win a whole lot more."

But that wasn't even the boldest statement that Howell made.

"I would not be surprised if he was on that Presidents Cup team that went to Australia," Howell said. "He would be a guy to look at if I was Tiger [Woods]."

The Presidents Cup will be played this December at Royal Melbourne. By that time, Wolff will have played his first fall season as a PGA Tour member and realistically could have another win or two by then.

"He seems to be a guy perfect for that," Howell added. "Not afraid of anything yet."