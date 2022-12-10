×

Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer set 36-hole QBE Shootout record

Getty Images

NAPLES, Fla. — Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer had 10 birdies in modified alternate shot Saturday for a 10-under 62, setting the 36-hole record in the QBE Shootout and taking a two-shot lead into the final day.

Teammates for the first time, Hoffman and Palmer were at 26-under 118. That broke the record by one shot previously shared by Harris English and Matt Kuchar in 2020 and Jason Day and Cameron Tringale in 2014.

Hoffman and Palmer led by two shots over Tom Hoge and Sahith Theegala, both playing the unofficial event for the first time. They combined for a 60 at Tiburon Golf Club.

Full-field scores from the QBE Shootout

In modified alternate shot, both players hit tee shots and then they alternate shots the rest of the way. The final round will be fourballs.

English and Kuchar, who have won the QBE Shootout three times together, also had a 62 and were four shots behind along with Day and Billy Horschel, who had a 61. That’s the same score they had in the scramble format.

Highlights: QBE Shootout, Round 2

Highlights: QBE Shootout, Round 2

The two LPGA players in the field were nine shots behind. Nelly Korda and Denny McCarthy had a 67, the same score as Lexi Thompson and Maverick McNealy. Korda and McCarthy took a double bogey on No. 11, and then played their last six holes in 7-under par.

Six of the 12 teams had 65 or lower in the modified alternate shot.

”We were in a pretty good rhythm. We were giving ourselves birdie chances and we were knocking most of them in,” Hoffman said. ”The reality is we were just doing our thing. Obviously we saw the low scores, but that means there’s birdies out there and we tried to attack them in and we did a pretty good job.”

More articles like this
Golf Central

Tiger of LPGA? Kiz, Homa in awe of Nelly's game

BY Max Schreiber  — 

Homa and Kisner asked Korda if she wins every week on the LPGA, but she gave credit to one of her biggest competitors.
News & Opinion

Hoffman, Palmer lead QBE after first-round 56

BY Associated Press  — 

Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer hold a two-shot lead after a first-round 16-under 56 at the QBE Shootout.
Golf Central

Field, format, purse for QBE Shootout at Tiburon

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

The QBE Shootout will get underway Friday at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. Here's everything you need to know.