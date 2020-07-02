Chase Koepka added to Workday field at Muirfield Village

The full field for next week's Workday Charity Open won't be finalized until Friday afternoon, but there will be at least one Koepka competing.

Chase Koepka has been added to the inaugural event at Muirfield Village, the first of two back-to-back events at Jack Nicklaus' place in Dublin, Ohio.

This comes after Koepka made it through the Monday qualifier for the Travelers Championship, but withdrew out of an abundance of caution after being around older brother Brooks' caddie Ricky Elliott, who tested positive for coronavirus.

“Given the extraordinary circumstances that led to his withdrawal after Monday qualifying, a start in the Workday Charity Open as a result of his selfless act was the right thing to do,” PGA Tour Chief of Operations Tyler Dennis said in a statement. “The term – abundance of caution – was not part of our vernacular four months ago and to that point, I can’t say enough about our players that put their TOUR – and the health and safety of their peers and all involved with our tournaments and our communities – above their own goals.”

With the addition of Koepka, the field size has been expanded to 157.