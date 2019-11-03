Check out this 11-year-old's scorecard 'cycle' from U.S. Kids Golf event

In baseball, hitting for the cycle involves achieving a home run, triple, double and single in the same game.

On Sunday at the U.S. Kids Golf's South American Championship, an 11-year-old girl accomplished golf's equivalent of the cycle.

Brazil's Gabriela Hitoshi shot 7-under 65 in the final round at Itanhanga Golf Club in Rio de Janeiro, a round that included a hole-in-one, albatross, eagle and birdie. She actually completed her "cycle" during a front-nine, 6-under 30 – birdie at the 320-yard, par-5 third; ace at the 90-yard, par-3 fifth; albatross at the 290-yard, par-5 seventh; and eagle at the 190-yard, par-4 eighth.

In total, the par-72 layout played at 3,652 yards.

Hitoshi finished third in her age group at 7 over, five shots back of winner Almendra Campoverde of Peru.