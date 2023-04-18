Chevron Championship primer: Need to know for the women's first major

The LPGA major season kicks off Thursday with the Chevron Championship. For the first time in the tournament's history, it will be contested at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.

Here's your need-to-know information, courtesy the LPGA:

Format: 132 players (click here for full field); 72-hole stroke play with a cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes

Course, standard par and yardage: 36-36–72, 6,824 yards

How to watch:

Thursday

11AM-3PM: Golf Channel/Peacock

6-8PM: Golf Channel/Peacock

Friday

11AM-3PM: Golf Channel/Peacock

6-8PM: Golf Channel/Peacock

Saturday

2-3PM: Peacock

3-4PM: Golf Channel/Peacock

4-6PM: NBC/Peacock

Sunday

2-3PM: Peacock

3-4PM: Golf Channel/Peacock

4-6PM: NBC/Peacock

Tournament Scoring Records*:

18 holes – 62, Lydia Ko (fourth round, 2021); Lorena Ochoa (first round, 2006)

36 holes – 132, Pernilla Lindberg (2018); Sung Hyun Park (2018)

54 holes – 200, Jennifer Kupcho (2022)

72 Holes – 269, Dottie Pepper (1999)

*Records set at the Dinah Shore Course at Mission Hills Country Club

In the field:

Past champs: Jennifer Kupcho (2022), Patty Tavatanakit (2021), Jin Young Ko (2019), Pernilla Lindberg (2018), So Yeon Ryu (2017), Lydia Ko (2016), Brittany Lincicome (2009, 2015), Lexi Thompson, (2014), Stacy Lewis (2011)

2023 LPGA winners: Celine Boutier (LPGA Drive On Championship), Brooke Henderson (Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions), Grace Kim (Lotte Championship), Jin Young Ko (HSBC Women’s World Championship), Lilia Vu (Honda LPGA Thailand), Ruoning Yin (DIO Implant LA Open)

LPGA Tour rookies: Celine Borge, Minami Katsu, Grace Kim, Aline Krauter, Lucy Li, Polly Mack, Yuna Nishimura, Hae Ran Ryu, Bailey Tardy, Gabriella Then, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, Xiaowen Yin, Arpichaya Yubol

Amateur exemptions: Saki Baba (a), Jess Baker (a), Valentina Rossi (a), Eila Galitsky (a), Zoe Antoinette Campos (a)

Sponsor exemptions: Amari Avery (a), Isabella Fierro, Ting-Hsuan Huang (a)

Chevron Championship debuts: Amari Avery (a), Saki Baba (a), Jess Baker (a), Celine Borge, Zoe Antoninette Campos (a), Allisen Corpuz, Lauren Coughlin, Karis Davidson, Amanda Doherty, Gemma Dryburgh, Eila Galitsky (a), Lauren Hartlage, Ting-Hsuan Huang (a), Minami Katsu, Gina Kim, Grace Kim, Stephanie Kyriacou, Polly Mack, Yuna Nishimura, Hae Ran Ryu, Valentina Rossi, Mao Saigo, Maja Stark, Maddie Szeryk, Bailey Tardy, Gabriella Then, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, Dewi Weber, Ruoning Yin, Xiaowen Yin, Pavarisa Yoktuan, Arpichaya Yubol