Chevron odds: World No. 1 Jin Young Ko big favorite at Mission Hills

Ko knows how to win without her best game
It should come as no surprise that the No. 1 player in the world, Jin Young Ko, is an overwhelming favorite at this week’s Chevron Championship. She’s currently listed at +475 by Pointsbet Sportsbook, with the next closest competitor, Lydia Ko, at +1200.

Jin Young Ko hasn’t finished outside the top 10 in an event since last July’s Evian Championship. She has five wins during that span, with her most recent victory coming at the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

With world No. 2 Nelly Korda missing the first major of the season due to a blood clot in her arm, things are wide open behind Jin Young Ko.

Patty Tavatanakit

Amy's List: Patty T. defends; players to watch

 BY Amy Rogers  — 

It's time for one last leap into Poppie's Pond. Patty Tavatanakit hopes to make the jump again, and she's not alone.


The defending champion at Mission Hills, Patty Tavatanakit, finds herself at +2000 on Pointsbet alongside Danielle Kang and In-Bee Park.

Here’s a list of notable odds for this week’s Chevron Championship:

  • +475: Jin Young Ko
  • +1200: Lydia Ko
  • +1300: Brooke Henderson
  • +1600: Lexi Thompson, Atthaya Thitikul
  • +2000: In-Bee Park, Danielle Kang, Paphangkorn Tavatanakit
  • +2200: Xiyu Lin
  • +2500: Charley Hull, Minjee Lee, Nanna Madsen
  • +2800: Hyo Joo Kim, Leona Maguire, Celine Boutier
  • +3000: Amy Yang, Jeongeun Lee6, Yuka Saso
  • +3300: Nasa Hataoka
  • +3500: Georgia Hall
  • +4000: Jessica Korda, In Gee Chun, Hannah Green

 

