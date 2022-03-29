Chevron odds: World No. 1 Jin Young Ko big favorite at Mission Hills

It should come as no surprise that the No. 1 player in the world, Jin Young Ko, is an overwhelming favorite at this week’s Chevron Championship. She’s currently listed at +475 by Pointsbet Sportsbook, with the next closest competitor, Lydia Ko, at +1200.

Jin Young Ko hasn’t finished outside the top 10 in an event since last July’s Evian Championship. She has five wins during that span, with her most recent victory coming at the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

With world No. 2 Nelly Korda missing the first major of the season due to a blood clot in her arm, things are wide open behind Jin Young Ko.

The defending champion at Mission Hills, Patty Tavatanakit, finds herself at +2000 on Pointsbet alongside Danielle Kang and In-Bee Park.

Here’s a list of notable odds for this week’s Chevron Championship: